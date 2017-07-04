Dallas-area model calls out man for body-shaming her on American Airlines flight
Natalie Hage was excited to travel to Los Angeles last week for a modeling shoot - she posted on Facebook right before her flight from DFW International Airport that she was doing "a super cool thing" she couldn't wait to share with her friends and followers. Hage, a plus-size model from The Colony, posted on Instagram that she had paid more to sit in an exit row so she would have extra leg room and ended up in a middle seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|31 min
|WarForOil
|9,846
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Truth
|55
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Sun
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC