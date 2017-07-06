Continue reading Dallas investor talked up pharma's Martin Shkreli to others as 'creative' CEO
Dallas biotech investor Darren Blanton spent years getting his money back from Martin Shkreli and filed a whistleblower complaint against him with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Despite that, Blanton touted the former pharmaceutical executive as a "creative" CEO to other investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,853
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|meep
|1,131
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|6 hr
|mr opposing views
|2
|Sijabuliso moyo dent one inc (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|sijabuliso moyo
|3
|Apostle Saul (Paul); Judaism Rejection (Jul '12)
|23 hr
|Ben Avraham
|2
|Were There Two Different Jesuses?
|Thu
|Ben Avraham
|1
|Who Murdered Jesus ?? Talmudic Jews aka Phari... (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Ben Avraham
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC