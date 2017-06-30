Community 32 mins ago 8:13 p.m.Dallas police supporting SAPD as they mourn Officer Miguel Moreno
More than a dozen Dallas Police Department officers are in San Antonio to assist their San Antonio Police Department brothers and sisters in blue as they mourn the loss of fallen officer Miguel Moreno. They'll be helping patrol while the viewing and funeral happen on Thursday and Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sijabuliso moyo dent one inc (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|sijabuliso moyo
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Gonnagetcha
|9,851
|Apostle Saul (Paul); Judaism Rejection (Jul '12)
|14 hr
|Ben Avraham
|2
|Were There Two Different Jesuses?
|15 hr
|Ben Avraham
|1
|Who Murdered Jesus ?? Talmudic Jews aka Phari... (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|Ben Avraham
|4
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|459
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Hot Chick
|57
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC