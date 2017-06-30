Baby born on Spirit flight en route t...

Baby born on Spirit flight en route to Dallas getsa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Christina Penton is a living testament to just that after giving birth to her son, Christoph thirty minutes into a Spirit Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 18 min Princess Hey 457
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 8 hr Hot Chick 57
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Wed WarForOil 9,848
News Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem... Jul 2 Luis 1
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Jul 1 Larry L 118
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump Jun 29 ThomasA 2
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... Jun 29 ADuv 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC