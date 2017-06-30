A Flawless Plan for Having a Kickass Summer in Dallas, 2017 Edition
Don't wake up in January with regrets about the outdoor yoga classes untaken, the popsicles uneaten and the patios un-sat on. Instead, scratch off all the items on our Dallas summer bucket list and you can hibernate with peace of mind all winter long.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Gonnagetcha
|9,847
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|15 hr
|Truth
|55
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Jul 2
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jul 1
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
