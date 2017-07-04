2 men kill another man, steal his pickup during robbery near Love Field
Two men killed another man while robbing him and then drove off in his pickup early Tuesday near Dallas Love Field. Police said two men robbed the victim around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|24 min
|Truth
|55
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,844
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Sun
|Luis
|1
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|453
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC