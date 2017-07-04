2 men kill another man, steal his pic...

2 men kill another man, steal his pickup during robbery near Love Field

Two men killed another man while robbing him and then drove off in his pickup early Tuesday near Dallas Love Field. Police said two men robbed the victim around 12:50 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension.

