100 Favorite Dishes, No. 61: Heirloom Tomato Salad at Casa Rubia
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas 2017 issue, we're sharing our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entres, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year. I have a cookbook with a recipe called "Tomato Party," but I'm not sure that it can top the tomato party happening at Casa Rubia, Trinity Groves' Spanish tapas restaurant.
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Gonnagetcha
|9,847
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|18 hr
|Truth
|55
|Dallas Five Memorial Concert to honor and remem...
|Jul 2
|Luis
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jul 1
|Larry L
|118
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|Jun 29
|ThomasA
|2
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|Jun 29
|ADuv
|1
