Yoga featuring goats a popular trend ...

Yoga featuring goats a popular trend for Dallas-area classes

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Washington Times

A study by the Yoga Alliance and Yoga Journal found that 36.7 million people in the United States were practicing yoga in 2016. That's a nearly 80 percent increase in the number of people doing so in 2012, the study found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 11 hr WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 16 hr Xavier Becerra 50
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Fri Denise 112
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,529
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Fri _Zoey_ 1,130
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? Jun 22 The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Jun 22 WarForOil 9,831
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dallas County was issued at June 24 at 8:43PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC