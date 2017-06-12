Wolfgang Puck hopes new Dallas corporations bring hungry execs
The North Texas branch of Wolfgang Puck Catering is looking to double in size by tapping into the region's corporate growth. North Texas already has the largest catering operation of the well-known celebrity chef outside of the company's birthplace in Los Angeles, according to the corporate office.
