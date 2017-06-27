Who Needs Plates? Not Dallas Restaurants, Apparently

Water Grill's crudo sampler with wild Maldives bigeye tuna, wild sea scallops, farmed Faroe Islands Atlantic salmon and a slate plank. Bring a piece of chalk with you and you can write a little note on the slate after your meal: "Are you sick of carrying all this heavy slate?" It's a throwback to the elementary school lunch line at Slow Bone, albeit with much, much, much ... better food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.