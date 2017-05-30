What to Watch for Ahead of Saturday's Dallas City Council Runoffs
Following the first round of voting May 6, 11 of Dallas' 14 City Council races ended with one candidate getting more than 50 percent of the vote and, in doing so, avoiding a runoff. But the three races that remain on the board are the council's most interesting this election cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,517
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|texas pete
|1,125
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|13 hr
|texas pete
|196
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,802
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|Sun
|MisinformationSucks
|19
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC