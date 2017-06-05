'Weekend of Honor' to Commemorate Dallas Police Shooting
With the one-year anniversary of the July 7 shooting in Dallas quickly approaching, police have revealed plans for the three-day "Weekend of Honor" to commemorate that fateful night. "It's not just about me, it's not about him or her, or this lone officer, or the average individual," said Detective Christine Smith, who is one of the organizers.
