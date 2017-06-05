Water Bottle Hoax Bomb Forces Partial Evacuation of Dallas Police Headquarters
Dallas Police Department command partially evacuated Jack Evans Police Headquarters, 1400 South Lamar St., on Monday morning after someone left a bottle containing a clear liquid with a note attached at the building's north entrance. Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said that a city of Dallas contract courier spotted the bottle outside headquarters.
