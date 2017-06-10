Voter fraud concerns mean Dallas runoff election results could remain a mystery Saturday night
The winners of the Dallas City Council and Dallas ISD trustee races might remain unknown Saturday night because of precautions taken in an ongoing voter fraud investigation. Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Andy Chatham said the mail-in votes won't be fully counted in the election-night tallies.
