Voice actress on killer's cartoon got email revealing plans
An actress who voiced a cartoon character created by a Pennsylvania grocery store employee who killed three co-workers says he revealed his plans in an email to her. Laura Faverty tells WILK radio that 24-year-old Randy Stair sent her an email less than an hour before the killings.
