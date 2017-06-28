Valley View Mall Makes Way for Dallas...

Valley View Mall Makes Way for Dallas Midtown

17 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

The demolition of Valley View Mall continued Friday as Beck Ventures broke ground on the $4 billion mixed-use Midtown development project. At a press event, developer Scott Beck, CEO of Dallas-based Beck Ventures, detailed plans for the transformative project, which he got involved with in 2012.

