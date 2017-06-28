Valley View Mall Makes Way for Dallas Midtown
The demolition of Valley View Mall continued Friday as Beck Ventures broke ground on the $4 billion mixed-use Midtown development project. At a press event, developer Scott Beck, CEO of Dallas-based Beck Ventures, detailed plans for the transformative project, which he got involved with in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|20 min
|WarForOil
|9,833
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|8 hr
|I P Standing
|3
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Sat
|WarForOil
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|Xavier Becerra
|50
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Denise
|112
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|1,529
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Fri
|_Zoey_
|1,130
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC