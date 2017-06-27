UT Dallas bomb threat was a hoax Read...

UT Dallas bomb threat was a hoax Read Story Alisha Ebrahimji

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Within an hour of evacuating all buildings, it was determined that the threat was a hoax and students and faculty were allowed to enter the campus buildings. All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr _Zoey_ 1,530
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr Goisha 116
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 21 hr WarForOil 9,835
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 24 Xavier Becerra 50
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC