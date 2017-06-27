UT Dallas bomb threat was a hoax Read Story Alisha Ebrahimji
Within an hour of evacuating all buildings, it was determined that the threat was a hoax and students and faculty were allowed to enter the campus buildings. All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus.
Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
