US Supreme Court refuses appeal from ...

US Supreme Court refuses appeal from Dallas man on death row

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review an appeal from a Dallas man on death row for fatally shooting his cousin during a November 2000 robbery where a second person also was killed. The high court had no comment Monday in its decision in the appeal from 44-year-old inmate Ivan Cantu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 14 min Post Reply 1,129
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,828
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 9 hr Princess Hey 1,521
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Jun 14 Shadow 11
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at June 19 at 3:09PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC