US Supreme Court refuses appeal from Dallas man on death row
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review an appeal from a Dallas man on death row for fatally shooting his cousin during a November 2000 robbery where a second person also was killed. The high court had no comment Monday in its decision in the appeal from 44-year-old inmate Ivan Cantu.
