Uber driver wonders why he was shot while examining passenger's gun in Old East Dallas
An Uber driver remains hospitalized a month after he was shot multiple times while dropping a passenger off in Old East Dallas. It was just after 1 a.m. May 16 when Marwan Al-Aloosi was preparing to drop the rider off at the Lakewood on the Trail apartment complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,823
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Wed
|NotMySon
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Jun 13
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|ThomasA
|104
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Jun 11
|Princess Hey
|446
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC