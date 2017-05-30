Tripping Daisy to play Tarrant County show
Tripping Daisy, the popular Dallas rock band from the '90s that reunited for a concert in downtown Dallas in May, is playing another show -- this one in Tarrant County. The group, fronted by Tim DeLaughter who in recent years has been leading The Polyphonic Spree, will be playing the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills on July 7 at 7 p.m. This marks the first time the 3000-capacity venue, home of the Lone Star Brahmas Hockey Club, will be used for a major concert.
