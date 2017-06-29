Traffic 4 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Pigs get ...

Traffic 4 mins ago 5:22 p.m.Pigs get loose on I-45 south of Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Interstate 45 has re-opened after being closed for nearly 10 hours following a fiery crash involving a semi truck that was carrying pigs. The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 2 hr Coco lover 51
Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas... 4 hr Crafty 2
i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump 5 hr ThomasA 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForzoil 9,839
News Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil... Wed amy donovan 1
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Wed WarForOil 3
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) Wed ThomasA 117
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,001 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC