Three Years After Michael Brown Shooting, Play Inspired by Writer's Rage Premieres
In 2014, the St. Louis native was away from home when a police officer shot and killed Michael Brown in Ferguson, a northern suburb of the city. The riots and protests that followed the highly disputed and emotionally charged event left Chisholm feeling despair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|15 hr
|Shadow
|11
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|9,820
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Wed
|NotMySon
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Tue
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Jun 11
|Princess Hey
|446
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC