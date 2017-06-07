Three dead after gas leak at Dallas home

Three dead after gas leak at Dallas home

11 hrs ago

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about 7:41 p.m. at the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive near Jim Miller Road and Military Parkway. Source of fatal gas leak not yet identified but hazmat team has cleared the house as detectives begin their search

