Three dead after gas leak at Dallas home

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about 7:41 p.m. at the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive near Jim Miller Road and Military Parkway. Source of fatal gas leak not yet identified but hazmat team has cleared the house as detectives begin their search @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/2HfyA9zUtW Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.