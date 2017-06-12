This Summer's Biggest Dallas Drink Tr...

This Summer's Biggest Dallas Drink Trend: Cocktails Made With Booze-Filled Ice Pops

Some of this summer's most-photographed drinks are showing us that it may be OK to have a stick up your ass. While many stores, bars and restaurants are selling alcoholic ice pops from Dallas-based Social Ice , we're seeing cocktails crop up with protruding icebergs of booze at bars from hipster pool scenes to international restaurant concepts.

