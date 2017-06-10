Things To Do In Dallas This Week: June 26-29
In honor of the late Adam West , the Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson is hosting a special screening of the 1966 Batman flick, a campy classic at least as good as any of the most recent Christopher Nolan movies featuring the Gotham City crusader. Dallas writer Fiera Smith will read from her new collection of published words - prose, poetry, and otherwise - at Wild Detectives.
