The two-year clash over one Love Field gate: Where the Southwest-Delta fight stands
After two years winding its way through the legal system, the battle between Southwest and Delta airlines over Gate 15 at Dallas Love Field is heading back to where it started. A federal appeals court late Friday denied a Southwest motion, essentially allowing Delta to operate from the gate while courts decide on the dispute.
