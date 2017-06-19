The Siegel Group Enters Dallas, Texas

This acquisition increases the number of Siegel Suites and Siegel Suites Select properties throughout the southwestern United States to 40 and marks the introduction of The Siegel Group's flexible-stay and extended-stay brands to the Texas market. Besides the company's many Siegel Suites locations, The Siegel Group also owns and operates a sizable commercial real estate portfolio.

