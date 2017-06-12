The Forgotten Pre-History of Dallas

Last month the Dallas Morning News ran three excerpts related to Dallas from Edward McPherson's new book, The History of the Future . The first of the series begins in Dallas 318 million years ago, a seemingly lifeless vacuum until the arrival of John Neely Bryan in 1841.

