The Dallas Symphony Thinks You Might Enjoy Condescending Lectures on Saturday Nights
Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev doesn't look too happy about Dallas Symphony Orchestra's interpretation of his life's history. I love the Dallas Symphony, which is why I have to warn it that it should never, ever do anything like Saturday, June 3's, disastrously boring concert again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|31 min
|Ruth Bader Ginsburg
|41
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,517
|AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|texas pete
|1,125
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|texas pete
|196
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|9,802
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC