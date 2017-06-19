The Best New Dallas Restaurants of 2017

Local concepts are expanding, big-name chefs are betting big on the Dallas market, hot neighborhoods like Deep Ellum are seeing greatly expanded dining options and the city's international food offerings are growing to include food from countries that haven't always had a presence in DFW. As we head into the second half of the year - with a crop of highly anticipated new restaurants opening over the next few months - we look back on the first half of 2017 and the new restaurants that are putting out delicious, inventive fare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.