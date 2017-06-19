The Best New Dallas Booze-Slingers of...

The Best New Dallas Booze-Slingers of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Hide turned what could have been gimmicky into one of the city's best new cocktail bars to open in the first half of 2017. Yesterday we shared our picks for the best new Dallas restaurants of 2017 to date, but it's also been a banner year in the city's drink scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) 3 hr Chief Umser Charm... 12
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 6 hr Francisine 106
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 17 hr EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 18 hr WarForOil 9,830
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) 21 hr LAVON AFFAIR 4
Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ... 21 hr yidfellas v USA 2
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue Princess Hey 1,525
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC