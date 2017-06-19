Texas officer in murder case faces un...

Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Texas police officer charged with murder in May in the fatal shooting of a black teenager leaving a party is facing two aggravated assault charges in an unrelated incident. Court records show a Dallas County grand jury recommended Thursday that former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an April traffic accident that happened while he was off-duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH 3 hr The Puller Kim 1
Can Dems even be honest with themselves?? 5 hr The Truth 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,831
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 12 hr nancy p 111
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Chief Umser Charm... 12
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Tue EBT Face TAZZ Hanna 2
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 20 LAVON AFFAIR 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC