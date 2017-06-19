Texas officer in murder case faces unrelated assault charges
A Texas police officer charged with murder in May in the fatal shooting of a black teenager leaving a party is facing two aggravated assault charges in an unrelated incident. Court records show a Dallas County grand jury recommended Thursday that former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver be charged with two counts of aggravated assault related to an April traffic accident that happened while he was off-duty.
