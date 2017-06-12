Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Puts Dallas Co...

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Puts Dallas County Schools on the Chopping Block

18 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Greg Abbott ensured Thursday afternoon that Dallas County voters will have the final say on the fate of Dallas County Schools, the bureaucracy that doesn't operate any schools but only provides bus service. The school district is a relic of a time when countywide districts, rather than city districts, ran the schools.

