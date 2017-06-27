Texas AG Gets in on Dallas County Vot...

Texas AG Gets in on Dallas County Voter Fraud Investigation

Read more: Dallas Observer

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced late Wednesday afternoon that he and his office will assist Dallas County in the ongoing investigation into potential mail-in ballot fraud during May's Dallas City Council election. "Nothing is more sacred to our democracy than the integrity of our voting process," Paxton said at a press conference.

