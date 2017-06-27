Texas AG Gets in on Dallas County Voter Fraud Investigation
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced late Wednesday afternoon that he and his office will assist Dallas County in the ongoing investigation into potential mail-in ballot fraud during May's Dallas City Council election. "Nothing is more sacred to our democracy than the integrity of our voting process," Paxton said at a press conference.
