Southwest employee hospitalized after lightning strikes nearby plane at San Antonio airport
The employee, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and is in good condition, the airline told the San Antonio Express-News. The agent reportedly "felt the effects from the strike" on the nearby aircraft, and was examined by local emergency personnel.
