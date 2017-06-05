Southern-Dallas 31 mins ago 4:43 p.m....

Southern-Dallas 31 mins ago 4:43 p.m.Teen arrested after new Dallas playground destroyed by fire

DALLAS A 17-year-old is under arrest and charged with third-degree felony of criminal mischief for his alleged role in setting fire to a playground. Video of heavy smoke and fire burning a brand new playground is heartbreaking for an organization and volunteers who worked hard to get that playground ready for children this summer.

