Shaking up Dallas council committees ...

Shaking up Dallas council committees might be a real step toward change

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

He's just five months on the job as Dallas' new boss, and already T. C. Broadnax has run out of City Hall many of the lifers who'd toiled too long inside I.M. Pei's upside-down bunker on Marilla Street. Out with the weary insiders making the same old mistakes and peddling the same old excuses ; in with the bright outsiders who, we've been promised, come with big ideas about how to fix our broken city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 7 hr ThomasA 113
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 9 hr a fan 22
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 12 hr WarForOil 9,833
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... 20 hr I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Sat WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat Xavier Becerra 50
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,529
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC