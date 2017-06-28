Seniors, disabled Dallas residents will get nearly $14m in property tax breaks in 2018
Senior and disabled Dallas residents will get a tax break after a unanimous City Council vote Wednesday aimed at keeping people on a fixed income in their homes. The council's vote, taken with a combination of joy and fear over the budget impact, will increase the $64,000 property tax homestead exemption to $90,000 for residents who are disabled or are 65 or older.
