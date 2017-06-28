Seniors, disabled Dallas residents wi...

Seniors, disabled Dallas residents will get nearly $14m in property tax breaks in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Senior and disabled Dallas residents will get a tax break after a unanimous City Council vote Wednesday aimed at keeping people on a fixed income in their homes. The council's vote, taken with a combination of joy and fear over the budget impact, will increase the $64,000 property tax homestead exemption to $90,000 for residents who are disabled or are 65 or older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 4 hr ThomasA 117
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 7 hr Princess Hey 1,531
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Tue WarForOil 9,835
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 24 Xavier Becerra 50
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC