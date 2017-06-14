Runoff elections leave Dallas Mayor M...

Runoff elections leave Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings in search of coalition

3 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas voters on Saturday ousted three City Council incumbents in an election that reshaped the council and left his honor in need of a majority coalition. Just as troubling for Rawlings, the municipal elections resulted in council member Philip Kingston, a vocal critical of the mayor, leading a faction of five council members.

