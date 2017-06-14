Runoff elections leave Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings in search of coalition
Dallas voters on Saturday ousted three City Council incumbents in an election that reshaped the council and left his honor in need of a majority coalition. Just as troubling for Rawlings, the municipal elections resulted in council member Philip Kingston, a vocal critical of the mayor, leading a faction of five council members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 min
|Lummox
|9,818
|Marion ky and surrounding
|9 hr
|NotMySon
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Tue
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Jun 11
|Princess Hey
|446
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|Jun 11
|WarForOil
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC