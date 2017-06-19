QueerBomb Lights Up the Night
Hundreds took to the streets of Deep Ellum and danced the night away at RBC for QueerBomb on Saturday night. Originally started as an offshoot of Austin's QueerBomb in 2013, the Dallas alternative pride festival provided a free, safe space to come together and celebrate each others differences in the LGBT community.
