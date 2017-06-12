Protesters rally in Dallas to enda Read Story Marcus Moore
Hundreds of people joined a march to end police brutality on Saturday. The protest was called "A March for Jordan," inspired by Jordan Edwards, an unarmed teenager killed by a Balch Springs police officer earlier in April.
