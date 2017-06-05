Previous Article:Dallas Lawyer Looking for Love on Reality TV Rejects Dallas Suitor
Rachel Lindsay, the Dallas trial lawyer starring in "The Bachelorette," sends home four bachelors, including a Dallas man who has had a crush on her since elementary school. Brenda Sapino Jeffreys reports on the business of law in Texas and is covering Dallas lawyer Rachel Lindsay's love journey on "The Bachelorette."
