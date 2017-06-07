Porn expo takes fight to New Orleans after being tossed out of Dallas court, convention center
Exxxotica's fight with Dallas City Hall is moving to New Orleans -- the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, to be specific. The porn expo's attorneys filed a notice of appeal in federal court late Tuesday, less than a month after U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater dismissed Exxxotica's lawsuit against the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Candace Horton
|96
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|6 hr
|Sandy
|25
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|9 hr
|Dave Mason
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,805
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Support 81
|9
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Doublhi
|98
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Minister Justin ...
|45
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC