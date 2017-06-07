Porn expo takes fight to New Orleans ...

Porn expo takes fight to New Orleans after being tossed out of Dallas court, convention center

Exxxotica's fight with Dallas City Hall is moving to New Orleans -- the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, to be specific. The porn expo's attorneys filed a notice of appeal in federal court late Tuesday, less than a month after U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater dismissed Exxxotica's lawsuit against the city.

