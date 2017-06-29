Pop Into The Gypsy Wagon's New North ...

Pop Into The Gypsy Wagon's New North Dallas Outpost

The Gypsy Wagon knows a thing or two about summer entertaining, so to celebrate the season, they're sending some of their ceramic pineapples, swan floats, and woven baskets up north with a pop-up shop in Preston Royal Village. Head to the Henderson Avenue staple's new Dallas "sister" store to find apparel by Johnny Was and Rails, Quay sunglasses, Sunnylife pool floats, Paddywax candles, and a slew of summery Rifle Paper Co.

