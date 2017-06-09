Pimp raped girl, sold her for sex 3 t...

Pimp raped girl, sold her for sex 3 times the night they met, Dallas police say

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 14-year-old Fort Worth girl made more than $2,000 for her pimp during the three weeks he forced her into prostitution in several cities, police records show. The girl, who recently turned 15, went to a Dallas hospital in May after she was raped.

