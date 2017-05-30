Pickup truck crashes into house, kill...

Pickup truck crashes into house, killing 1 in Dallas suburb

30 min ago

Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when an 18-year-old drunk driving suspect crashed into the bedroom of a home in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite. Mesquite police say the driver of the pickup truck crashed into the house Thursday night.

