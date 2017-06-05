Oregon St's Luke Heimlich asks to be excused from playing

In this May 31, 2015, Oregon State's Luke Heimlich pitches to a Dallas Baptist batter during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game in Dallas, Texas. Heimlich, a standout pitcher for Oregon State's top-ranked baseball team, pleaded guilty to a single count of molesting a 6-year-old girl when he was a teenager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.