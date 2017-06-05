One shot and killed outside Dallas strip club
One person was shot and killed and another was injured in a shooting outside the Dallas Cabaret strip club on Harry Hines Boulevard early Thursday. Superheroes and anime characters lined up to get into the Fort Worth Convention Center Thursday morning for the opening of the four-day festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|2 hr
|Dave Mason
|9
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|WarForOil
|9,805
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|17 hr
|Support 81
|9
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|19 hr
|Doublhi
|98
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Wed
|Minister Justin ...
|45
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|197
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Tue
|_Zoey_
|1,126
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC