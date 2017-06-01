Ochre House Theater & 2017 Dallas Fla...

Ochre House Theater & 2017 Dallas Flamenco Festival to Present Picasso: Matador de Malaga

PICASSO: MATADOR DE MLAGA, written and directed by Matthew Posey, and in collaboration with the acclaimed 2017 Dallas Flamenco Festival, is a journey into the rich mind of Pablo Picasso, one of the 20th century's most iconic and famous painters. With a mind filled with Saints, Monsters and Lovers, Picasso was driven to express his unique view of the world into a new form and style of painting that changed the face of art.

