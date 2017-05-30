News 5 mins ago 8:44 p.m.Arrest made ...

News 5 mins ago 8:44 p.m.Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run crash that injured Dallas officer

Sources told WFAA reporter Tanya Eiserer Saturday the main suspect was picked up on an auto theft warrant. He was identified as being in the vehicle that hit the officer, Eiserer tweeted.

